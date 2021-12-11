Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo smashed the penalty into Norwich's net. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scored a second-half penalty to give Ralf Rangnick's side a 1-0 against Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday.

David de Gea was called into action on numerous occasions to save United as bottom of the Premier League table side Norwich held their own.

- ESPN FC 100: Presenting the top male players and managers of 2021

Ronaldo saw a shot beaten away by Tim Krul in the 37th minute and the home goalkeeper also tipped over a Harry Maguire header on the stroke of halftime after Alex Telles hit the bar with a deflected free kick early on.

United were awarded a penalty on 73 minutes when Scott McTominay crossed a ball into the box and Ronaldo was pulled down by Max Aarons.

The Portugal international made no mistake with the spot-kick, smashing it into the left-hand corner.

There was some concern for Victor Lindelof during the match when he went down pointing to his chest a few minutes beforehand. However, he was able to walk off the pitch unassisted.

The home side piled on pressure in the closing stages and De Gea rescued United again when he clawed out an Ozan Kabak header before Eric Bailly deflected a Billy Gilmour shot with a last-gasp lunge.

The result lifted United to fifth place in the standings on 27 points from 16 games, behind fourth-placed West Ham United on goal difference, while Norwich stayed bottom on 10 points.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.