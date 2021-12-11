        <
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          1
          FT
          0
          Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
          • Raheem Sterling (66' PEN)
          • Raúl Jiménez (45'+2')

          Man City dig deep to overcome 10-man Wolves with Raheem Sterling penalty

          9:52 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester City eventually overcame 10-man Wolves with Raheem Sterling's second-half penalty in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

          Raul Jimenez picked up two yellow cards in quick succession -- the second of which for preventing Rodri from taking a quick free-kick -- in first-half stoppage time to leave his teammates with an uphill task.

          Prior to the red card, Wolves were more than in the game, but with just 10 men on the pitch, their aim became to keep City goalless.

          City attacked from the start of the second half but struggled to make the breakthrough with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa and defender Conor Coady producing impressive saves on the line.

          However, City did get the chance from the spot on 66 minutes after a Bernardo Silva cross was adjudged to have hit Joao Moutinho's arm.

          And Sterling displayed incredible composure to roll the ball beyond Sa for his 100th Premier League goal.

          "We were much better with 11 players and with 10 from Wolves," City manager Pep Guardiola told BT Sport after the match. "It is so difficult against a team who defend the way they defend.

          "I didn't see [the penalty]. I saw it on the field but I didn't see it now on TV."

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 16 +24 38
          2 Liverpool 15 +32 34
          3 Chelsea 15 +26 33
          4 West Ham United 15 +9 27
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 14 -1 25
          6 Manchester United 15 +1 24
          7 Arsenal 15 -4 23
          8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 -2 21
          9 Brentford 16 -1 20
          10 Brighton & Hove Albion 15 -2 20
          11 Aston Villa 15 -3 19
          12 Leicester City 15 -4 19
          13 Everton 15 -6 18
          14 Crystal Palace 15 -2 16
          15 Leeds United 15 -7 16
          16 Southampton 15 -7 16
          17 Watford 16 -10 13
          18 Burnley 14 -7 10
          19 Newcastle United 15 -13 10
          20 Norwich City 15 -23 10