Manchester City eventually overcame 10-man Wolves with Raheem Sterling's second-half penalty in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Raul Jimenez picked up two yellow cards in quick succession -- the second of which for preventing Rodri from taking a quick free-kick -- in first-half stoppage time to leave his teammates with an uphill task.

Prior to the red card, Wolves were more than in the game, but with just 10 men on the pitch, their aim became to keep City goalless.

City attacked from the start of the second half but struggled to make the breakthrough with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa and defender Conor Coady producing impressive saves on the line.

Raheem Sterling celebrates his goal with his Man City teammates. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

However, City did get the chance from the spot on 66 minutes after a Bernardo Silva cross was adjudged to have hit Joao Moutinho's arm.

And Sterling displayed incredible composure to roll the ball beyond Sa for his 100th Premier League goal.

"We were much better with 11 players and with 10 from Wolves," City manager Pep Guardiola told BT Sport after the match. "It is so difficult against a team who defend the way they defend.

"I didn't see [the penalty]. I saw it on the field but I didn't see it now on TV."