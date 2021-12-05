        <
        >
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Leeds United Leeds United LEE
          2
          FT
          2
          Brentford Brentford BRN
          • Tyler Roberts (27')
          • Patrick Bamford (90'+5')
          • Shandon Baptiste (54')
          • Sergi Canós (61')

          Patrick Bamford snatches late point for Leeds against Brentford

          11:09 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Leeds United's returning striker Patrick Bamford struck in added time as they snatched a 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford in a high-intensity match at Elland Road on Sunday.

          Making his return from an ankle injury, substitute Bamford fired the ball into the net off the crossbar following a corner after Brentford's Sergi Canos and Shandon Baptiste scored to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

          Canos collected a pass from Bryan Mbeumo and smashed the ball past Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the 61st minute, shortly after midfielder Baptiste opened his account for Brentford with a controlled strike.

          Earlier, Leeds striker Tyler Roberts netted his first of the campaign, meeting Raphinha's whipped cross with a sliding finish to give Alvaro Fernandez no chance in the Brentford goal.

          Leeds lost captain Liam Cooper to a hamstring injury in the 15th minute while Kalvin Phillips was substituted after sustaining a calf problem after the break, and hosts struggled to cope with their absence.

          Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were denied a second league win this week following Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace while Brentford, who began the season well after winning promotion, missed out on a second victory in eight games.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 15 +23 35
          2 Liverpool 15 +32 34
          3 Chelsea 15 +26 33
          4 West Ham United 15 +9 27
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 14 -1 25
          6 Manchester United 15 +1 24
          7 Arsenal 14 -3 23
          8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 -1 21
          9 Brighton & Hove Albion 15 -2 20
          10 Leicester City 14 -3 19
          11 Brentford 15 -2 17
          12 Crystal Palace 15 -2 16
          13 Aston Villa 14 -4 16
          14 Leeds United 15 -7 16
          15 Southampton 15 -7 16
          16 Everton 14 -7 15
          17 Watford 15 -9 13
          18 Burnley 14 -7 10
          19 Newcastle United 15 -13 10
          20 Norwich City 15 -23 10