West Ham United twice came from behind to earn a stunning 3-2 victory over Chelsea following a difficult day for Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts, who have already beaten Liverpool this campaign but came into the match with no wins in their last three matches, twice came from behind to ensure a share of the points.

Thomas Tuchel's side were dominant early on and took a deserved lead when Thiago Silva headed in Mason Mount's corner on 23 minutes.

And just moments later, Silva was the hero at the other end as he used his experience to stop Vladimir Coufal's effort on the line.

Despite Chelsea's superiority, West Ham were given a chance to go level five minutes before half-time when Mendy failed to clear Jorginho's backpass and fouled Jarrod Bowen in the process.

Referee Andre Marriner pointed to the spot and Manuel Lanzini sent Mendy the wrong way to make it 1-1.

Jarred Bowen celebrates his equaliser for West Ham against Chelsea. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

But West Ham failed to go into the break ahead as Mount put Chelsea 2-1 ahead with a stunning close-range volley following a delightful cross from Hakim Ziyech.

David Moyes' team were a different side after the interval and again equalised on 58 minutes as Bowen powered an effort past Mendy after picking up Michail Antonio's knockdown.

And with the game petering out for a draw, Arthur Masuaku caught Mendy out at his near post with three minutes remaining with what appeared to be a mishit cross but found its way into the back of the net.

The defeat marked the first time this season Chelsea had conceded more than one goal in a Premier League match.