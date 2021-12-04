Liverpool capitalised on Chelsea's defeat earlier on Saturday with a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves. Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

Liverpool forward Divock Origi came off the bench and scored 94th-minute winner to edge past Wolverhampton Wanders at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Origi, who replaced midfielder Jordan Henderson on 69 minutes, pounced on following a pass from forward Mohamed Salah to snatch a late win as Liverpool capitalised on Chelsea's 3-2 defeat away to West Ham earlier on Saturday, despite a host of missed chances.

- ESPN FC 100: Presenting the top male players and managers of 2021

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

The first half was a tense affair, with neither side managing a shot on target, although Salah did find space at the back post after a brilliantly worked move, only to be denied a certain goal by Wolves defender Romain Saiss who intercepted and nicked the ball away.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, playing against his former club on his 25th birthday, missed a guilt-edge chance in the second half as stepped past goalkeeper Wolves Jose Sa but could not find a way around opposing defender Conor Coady, who blocked the forward's shot on the goal line. Manager Jurgen Klopp's side missed another big chance, this time in the dying stages, as forward Sadio Mane failed to score from seven yards out following a deflected header from midfielder Fabinho.

However, replacement Origi struck the ball home from the edge of the six-yard box in the final moments of the match to secure a win for Liverpool, who move to 34 points in the Premier League after 15 games.