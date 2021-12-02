Tottenham Hotspur moved up to sixth in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Brentford in north London on Thursday night.

Spurs took the lead just past the 10-minute mark when a dangerous Son Heung-Min cross deflected off Bretford's Sergi Canos into the net for an own goal.

Brentford's Alvaro Fernandez did well to block a Harry Kane strike early in the second half after the Tottenham captain had broken in behind the defence and ran onto a through ball with only the keeper to beat.

Tottenham doubled their lead in the 65th minute on a quick-hitting counter-attack when Sergio Reguilon picked out Son at the back post for the easiest of finishes into an open net.

A week after an embarrassing Europa Conference League group stage defeat at Slovenian minnows NS Mura and four days after a fruitless trip to Burnley for a game that was postponed due to snow, Spurs produced their best 90 minutes under Conte so far.

A high-tempo display against Thomas Frank's team should have brought more goals, but it was a satisfactory night for Tottenham even though Kane's league scoring struggles continue.

Antonio Conte's side are now within reach of the top four after taking 22 points from 13 matches, while Brentford sit in 12th with 16 points in 14 games.