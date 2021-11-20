        <
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          4
          FT
          0
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          • Sadio Mané (39')
          • Diogo Jota (52')
          • Mohamed Salah (73')
          • Takumi Minamino (77')

          Liverpool cruise to 4-0 win over Arsenal as Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota run riot

          Did the Klopp-Arteta spat kick Liverpool into life?

          Janusz Michallik says Liverpool did not look themselves before the managers clashed on the touchlines.

          2:21 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Liverpool's front three -- Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota -- all scored as they eased to a 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

          Forward Takumi Minamino also netted, his just 48 seconds after coming off the bench late in the game to help rout Arsenal.

          Manager Jurgen Klopp's side moved up to second place in the Premier League and redeemed their four-point gap behind leaders Chelsea, who briefly sat six points clear at the top with a resounding win over Leicester City earlier on Saturday.

          Both managers -- Liverpool's Klopp and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta -- received yellow cards and had to be separated in a heated exchange following a contested header between Mane and Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

          The incident sparked an increased intensity in the game, soon resulting in Liverpool taking the lead through Mane, who headed home a deep cross from defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

          Jota extended the hosts' lead shortly after the restart as he showed impressive footwork to wrongfoot opposing defender Ben White and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before stroking the ball into an empty net.

          Salah, who had come close on numerous occasions, added one of his own on 73 minutes, tapping home from a Mane cross.

          Minamino removed all hope for Arsenal just minutes later as he scored a similarly easy finish, this time following a drilled cross from Alexander-Arnold.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Chelsea 12 +26 29
          2 Liverpool 12 +24 25
          3 Manchester City 11 +16 23
          4 West Ham United 12 +9 23
          5 Arsenal 12 -4 20
          6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 0 19
          7 Manchester United 12 -1 17
          8 Brighton & Hove Albion 12 -2 17
          9 Crystal Palace 12 +1 16
          10 Tottenham Hotspur 11 -7 16
          11 Everton 11 0 15
          12 Leicester City 12 -5 15
          13 Southampton 12 -3 14
          14 Brentford 12 -1 13
          15 Aston Villa 12 -4 13
          16 Watford 12 -4 13
          17 Leeds United 11 -7 11
          18 Burnley 12 -6 9
          19 Norwich City 12 -20 8
          20 Newcastle United 12 -12 6