Steve Nicol says Manchester United are nowhere near the level of their rivals as Manchester City cruise to victory. (0:57)

Manchester United were easily beaten at Old Trafford in the local derby as Manchester City ran out 2-0 winners on Saturday.

An Eric Bailly own goal and a close-range poke by Bernardo Silva in the first half were enough to seal the three points for the visitors and pile more pressure on United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

In United's first home match since their 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool, they were once again blown away in front of their fans by one of their biggest rivals.

City took a lead on seven minutes as Bailly sliced Joao Cancelo's cross past David de Gea.

The Spain goalkeeper was on hand to make several important saves to keep the score down. United had chances of their own with Cristiano Ronaldo forcing City goalkeeper Ederson into a save.

Bernardo Silva celebrates after putting Manchester City 2-0 ahead. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

But City's second goal, which their first-half dominance deserved, arrived on the stroke of half-time as Silva took advantage of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw switching off to latch on to another Cancelo cross and sneak the ball past de Gea.

Jadon Sancho was introduced at half-time but to no avail as City continued their superiority in the second period.

United lost Shaw to a head injury in the second half, with the England international replaced by Alex Telles.

The Old Trafford crowd chanted for Donny van de Beek and were given their wish on 80 minutes, but the former Ajax midfielder had little impact.

Despite failing to add to their tally, City were in total control in the second half and United didn't create a chance of note.

Ronaldo picked up a late booking for a lunge on Kevin De Bruyne.