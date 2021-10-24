        <
          2021-22 English Premier League
          West Ham United West Ham United WHU
          Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT
          • Michail Antonio (72')

          Michail Antonio goal lifts West Ham into top four over Tottenham

          10:51 AM ET
          • ESPN

          A second half goal from Michail Antonio was the difference between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium on Sunday, as the home side won 1-0.

          The result lifts West Ham above Tottenham on the Premier League table and into the top four.

          Antonio -- who had trials at Tottenham when he was 14 -- had most of the chances, troubling the Spurs defence on more than one occasion. Cristian Romero had a particularly difficult match with the 31-year-old, often left second best on their one-on-ones.

          It was 72 minute into the game, though, before Antonio found the breakthrough from a corner. Aaron Cresswell sent the ball into the box and Antonio flicked it into the net at the near post.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Chelsea 9 +20 22
          2 Manchester City 9 +16 20
          3 Liverpool 8 +16 18
          4 West Ham United 9 +6 17
          5 Brighton & Hove Albion 9 0 15
          6 Tottenham Hotspur 9 -4 15
          7 Manchester United 8 +6 14
          8 Everton 9 +1 14
          9 Leicester City 9 0 14
          10 Arsenal 9 -3 14
          11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 0 13
          12 Brentford 9 +2 12
          13 Aston Villa 9 -2 10
          14 Watford 9 -5 10
          15 Crystal Palace 9 -3 9
          16 Southampton 9 -4 8
          17 Leeds United 9 -8 7
          18 Burnley 9 -8 4
          19 Newcastle United 9 -9 4
          20 Norwich City 9 -21 2