Steve Nicol feels Newcastle's current squad is not good enough to keep them in the Premier League. (1:32)

Tottenham Hotspur spoiled Newcastle United's takeover celebrations after claiming a 3-2 victory at St James' Park on Sunday.

Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min all scored in the first half after Callum Wilson had given Newcastle an early lead.

Eric Dier scored a late own goal but Steve Bruce was unable to steer his side to victory on his 1,000 match in management.

The game was marred by a medical emergency in the stands which caused play to be temporarily suspended just before half time. The match resumed after the supporter was stabilised at the ground and went to hospital.

"Everybody in the ground deserves credit," Bruce told BBC postmatch. "I hear the man is okay, thankfully, so it puts things in to perspective a little bit. It looks like good news, so I'm delighted for his family.

"We were beaten by the better team after a wonderful start. Problems that we've had for a while now defensively were there for all to see unfortunately."

It was Newcastle's first match since the club completed a Saudi-backed £305 million takeover last week and before kickoff, new chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and co-owner Amanda Staveley received a standing ovation from the supporters.

The home support was celebrating once again after two minutes when Wilson headed in from Javier Manquillo's cross to put the hosts in front.

Spurs responded well and equalised through Ndombele 15 minutes later with a curling shot into the far corner.

The visitors made it 2-1 shortly afterwards when Kane looped the ball over Karl Darlow. The strike was initially ruled out for offside but was later awarded following a VAR review as the England captain grabbed his first Premier League goal of the season.

After 40 minutes, play was temporarily suspended when players were alerted to a medical emergency in the Newcastle stand.

Moments after the restart, Spurs grabbed a third goal when Son finished off a flowing team move.

The second half was a subdued affair but Newcastle were reduced to 10 men late on after substitute Jonjo Shelvey picked up two bookings in a 20-minute cameo.

Dier's comical own goal from a free kick gave Newcastle hope but they were unable to grab an equaliser.

The result sees Spurs leapfrog Manchester United into fifth in the league table while Newcastle stay in the relegation zone.

"I know there's been a lot of talk and a lot of noise around me and I know that's always the case when you're used to scoring goals and the ball just doesn't drop to you sometimes," Kane told Sky Sports.

"I'll always back myself to put the next chance away."