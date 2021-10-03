Tottenham ended their Premier League winless run with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Matt Targett's own goal was the winner for Spurs after Ollie Watkins equalised for the visitors following Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's opener.

The result eases pressure on Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo after the team suffered three consecutive defeats in the league.

Spurs move up to eighth position in the table while Villa drop to 10th place.

Harry Kane almost opened the scoring from inside his own half after 23 minutes but his long-range free-kick was palmed away by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The hosts did take the lead four minutes later when Son Heung-Min set up Hojbjerg to score with a composed finish.

Following the break, Spurs had chances to double their lead but Tyrone Mings cleared Emerson's header off the line before Ezri Konsa blocked Son's close-range effort.

Villa made Spurs rue those missed opportunities and equalised after 68 minutes when Watkins converted Targett's cross.

However, Spurs went back in front three minutes later Son provided another assist as Targett bundled the ball into his own net.