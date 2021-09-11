        <
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Chelsea Chelsea CHE
          3
          FT
          0
          Aston Villa Aston Villa AVL
          • Romelu Lukaku (15', 90'+3')
          • Mateo Kovacic (49')

          Romelu Lukaku scores brace as Chelsea beat Aston Villa

          2:24 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Romelu Lukaku scored a brace and Mateo Kovacic added a third for Chelsea as they beat Aston Villa 3-0 and kept the pressure on Manchester United for top position in the Premier League.

          Villa performed well in the first half but several excellent saves from Edouard Mendy meant they failed to register any goals.

          Lukaku opened the scoring for Chelsea after 15 minutes after dancing around Axel Tuanzebe and beating Jed Steer.

          Villa started the second half strongly with Mendy forced into another good save from Tuanzebe.

          They were left to rue their missed chances when Kovacic doubled Chelsea's lead on 49 minutes.

          Tyrone Mings attempted to pass the ball back to Steer but hit it short. Kovacic stole it and hit a shot into the bottom left corner.

          Lukaku sealed the win on 93 minutes after Cesar Azpilicueta went on a run down the right. He found Lukaku who struck a left-footed shot from outside the box into the net.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester United 4 +8 10
          2 Chelsea 4 +8 10
          3 Manchester City 4 +10 9
          4 Brighton & Hove Albion 4 +2 9
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 9
          6 West Ham United 4 +5 8
          7 Liverpool 3 +5 7
          8 Everton 3 +4 7
          9 Leicester City 4 -2 6
          10 Brentford 4 +1 5
          11 Crystal Palace 4 0 5
          12 Aston Villa 4 -2 4
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 -1 3
          14 Southampton 4 -2 3
          15 Watford 4 -4 3
          16 Arsenal 4 -8 3
          17 Leeds United 3 -4 2
          18 Burnley 3 -3 1
          19 Newcastle United 4 -7 1
          20 Norwich City 4 -10 0