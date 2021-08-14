Shaka Hislop thinks Christian Pulisic has a vital role to play in Chelsea's squad this season, despite their squad depth. (1:20)

Christian Pulisic fired Chelsea to a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side and it was a memorable Premier League debut for Trevor Chalobah who scored in front of the home crowd.

"It is a dream for a boy like me being here and to play for my home club is unreal," Chalobah said after the game.

"As I was getting closer to the goal I though I might as well shoot and just went for it.

"I didn't know the ball went in, I did not know what to do. I was over the moon.

"I have been training with the team in preseason and the manager said I was playing and I was ready. I was surprised by the Super Cup game too and I have taken the opportunity with both hands."

Alonso put Chelsea ahead on 27 minutes with a free kick. He swept the ball over the Crystal Palace defence with his left foot.

United State men's national team international Pulisic added Chelsea's second 10 minutes later when Vicente Guaita saved a Mason Mount shot. The goalkeeper only managed to push the ball as far as Pulisic, though, who tapped it into the net.

Chelsea's third came from Chalobah -- who used to be a ballboy at Stamford Bridge -- on 58 minutes. He struck the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

The result means Patrick Vieira starts his tenure at Crystal Palace with a loss. The ex-New York City FC boss was appointed coach after Roy Hodgson stepped down during the summer following four years in the role.