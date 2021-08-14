        <
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Norwich City Norwich City NOR
          0
          FT
          3
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          • Diogo Jota (26')
          • Roberto Firmino (65')
          • Mohamed Salah (74')

          Liverpool ease to victory over Norwich City to open Premier League season

          2:21 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Liverpool kicked off their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a straightforward win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

          Doigo Jota fired Liverpool in front in the 26th minute, firing a low drive past Norwich keeper Tim Krul to stake Jurgen Klopp's side to a half-time lead.

          Liverpool doubled their lead in the second half when Roberto Firmino redirected a Mohammed Salah assist past Krul in the 65th minute to make it 2-0.

          Salah put the Reds up by three soon after, settling a poor clearance from Norwich after a corner and curling a lovely shot into the back of the net to seal the three points for Liverpool.

          With defensive linchpin Virgil van Dijk back after nine months out with a serious knee injury, Liverpool enjoyed a relatively trouble-free evening.

          "It was a tough game for many reasons and 3-0 sounds comfortable," Van Dijk said after the game. "It's about getting into normal habits, shouting at your teammates, repetition. I've made great steps in pre-season and this was another big step today."

          Next up for Liverpool is a home match against Burnley on Aug. 15, while Norwich face Manchester City at the Etihad on the same day.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester United 1 +4 3
          2 Chelsea 1 +3 3
          3 Liverpool 1 +3 3
          4 Everton 1 +2 3
          5 Brentford 1 +2 3
          6 Watford 1 +1 3
          7 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 +1 3
          8 Leicester City 1 +1 3
          9 Manchester City 0 0 0
          10 Newcastle United 0 0 0
          11 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0
          12 West Ham United 0 0 0
          13 Aston Villa 1 -1 0
          14 Burnley 1 -1 0
          15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 -1 0
          16 Southampton 1 -2 0
          17 Arsenal 1 -2 0
          18 Crystal Palace 1 -3 0
          19 Norwich City 1 -3 0
          20 Leeds United 1 -4 0