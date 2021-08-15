Son Heung-Min scored the game's only goal. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Nuno Espirito Santo started his tenure as Tottenham Hotspur manager with a 1-0 win over 2020-21 Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Harry Kane, who has been linked with a move to City, wasn't in the squad for the match.

Son Heung-Min scored the game's only goal in the second half after a strong counter-attack from Tottenham.

The goal came against the run of play with City dominating possession and shots.

Spurs broke with the ball after Hugo Lloris had saved a City attempt. Steven Bergwijn found Son who had raced down the pitch. He slotted the ball past Ederson who didn't have time to dive to save it.

England captain Kane only returned to training with Spurs on Friday after an extended break following Euro 2020.