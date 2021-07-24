Manchester United suffered a heavy defeat in the second preseason friendly of the summer, losing 4-2 at Queens Park Rangers.

Jesse Lingard gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team the lead at Loftus Road but three goals in six minutes early in the second half ensured a comfortable win for the home side.

Solskjaer, whose new three-year contract was announced hours before kickoff, picked a strong team from the players available with Tom Heaton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood and Lingard all handed starts.

Lingard, who impressed in the win at Derby County on Sunday, didn't need much time to make his mark here. Greenwood rolled a pass into Facundo Pellistri, whose cushioned touch set up the England forward to score after three minutes.

United weren't ahead for long with Charlie Austin heading in QPR's equaliser from Lee Wallace's cross from the left.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn't look too impressed as his side suffered a heavy preseason defeat in London. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

The teams went in at half-time level but almost in the blink of an eye, QPR were 4-1 up.

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes, on as a half-time substitute, put the Championship side ahead with a shot that deflected into the roof of the net after 53 minutes before five minutes later Moses Adubajo made it 3-1, cutting in off the right to fire past Lee Grant, on at half-time for Heaton, from 25 yards.

Before an hour was on the clock, Dykes scored his second of the afternoon with a shot drilled across Grant and into the corner of the net.

The one highlight for United in the second half was youngster Anthony Elanga's goal from the edge of the area to make it 4-2.

Solskjaer's team continue their preparations for the new season with a home friendly against Premier League new boys Brentford on Wednesday.