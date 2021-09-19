Erling Haaland and Raphael Guerreiro both score stunning goals for Borussia Dortmund in a 4-2 win over Union Berlin. (2:11)

Erling Haaland scored twice, including a spectacular lob, to guide Borussia Dortmund to a 4-2 victory over Union Berlin on Sunday which lifted them to second in the Bundesliga.

Norwegian Haaland has now scored seven times in the league this season while taking his total tally to an impressive 68 goals in 67 games in all competitions for Dortmund.

The visitors had the first good chance in the first minute but Dortmund quickly took control with Raphael Guerreiro firing them in front after a lightning-quick passing move that left the Union defence frozen in the 10th minute.

With Dortmund's Donyell Malen wreaking havoc with his speed down the wing, it was only a matter of time until they added to their score line. But it was Union who did it for them when defender Marvin Friedrich's clumsy clearance of a Marco Reus cutback landed in his own net in the 52nd.

Max Kruse's penalty five minutes later cut the deficit and Andreas Voglsammer's 81st minute header gave Union hope briefly before Haaland latched onto a deep Mat Hummels cross, saw Cologne keeper Andreas Luthe off his line and lobbed the ball high over him to restore order with a remarkable finish.

Dortmund's third league win in a row lifted them to 12 points, one behind Bayern Munich. The leaders thrashed VfL Bochum 7-0 on Saturday.

VfL Wolfsburg, third on goal difference, host Eintracht Frankfurt later on Sunday.