Borussia Dortmund's top striker Erling Haaland scored on his comeback with a second-half volley as his team came from a goal down to beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 on Saturday and go provisionally top of the Bundesliga.

Dortmund are on 30 points, two ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich, in action later on Saturday against Arminia Bielefeld. The top two teams in the league face each other next weekend.

The Wolves took a second-minute lead through Wout Weghorst who headed in at the near post to complete a textbook break that had left the Dortmund backline exposed.

The Ruhr valley club, who crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday with a 3-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon, levelled with an Emre Can penalty in the 35th after captain Marco Reus was brought down in the box.

Donyell Malen put them in front by rifling in from a Reus pass to score for the third consecutive game in all competitions.

There was more good news for the visitors, with Haaland, fit again after a hip flexor muscle injury, making a second-half substitute appearance, and he looks ready for the big game against the Bavarians next week.

The Norwegian got on to the scoresheet in the 81st, volleying in their third goal to become the youngest ever player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals at 21 years and 128 days.