        <
        >
          2021-22 German Bundesliga
          Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund DOR
          2
          FT
          3
          Bayern Munich Bayern Munich MUN
          • Julian Brandt (5')
          • Erling Haaland (48')
          • Robert Lewandowski (9', 77' PEN)
          • Kingsley Coman (44')

          Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich beat Erling Haaland's Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker

          play
          Lewandowski's brace leads Bayern to thrilling Der Klassiker win (3:04)

          Robert Lewandowski keeps Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga table in a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. (3:04)

          2:32 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Top scorer Robert Lewandowski scored twice, including a second half penalty, to guide the German champions to a crucial 3-2 victory at title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

          - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more
          - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
          - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

          The Pole -- ranked the top striker in ESPN FC 100 -- opened his account in the in the ninth minute to level after Dortmund had taken an early lead through Julian Brandt, and then converted a 77th minute spot kick to seal victory with his 16th goal of the campaign.

          Kingsley Coman had put Bayern in front a minute before the break before Erling Haaland -- the No. 2 striker behind Lewandowski in ESPN's list -- had equalised for the hosts with a superbly curled effort in the 48th.

          In an action-packed encounter Dortmund coach Marco Rose was sent off with a second booking for dissent following the penalty decision.

          Bayern, chasing a record-extending 10th league crown, move up to 34 points with this sixth straight league win over their rivals, leaving Dortmund in second place on 30. Bayer Leverkusen are in third place on 27.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 14 +30 34
          2 Borussia Dortmund 14 +13 30
          3 Bayer Leverkusen 14 +16 27
          4 TSG Hoffenheim 14 +8 23
          5 1. FC Union Berlin 14 +2 23
          6 SC Freiburg 13 +6 22
          7 Mainz 14 +6 21
          8 VfL Wolfsburg 14 -5 20
          9 FC Cologne 14 0 19
          10 VfL Bochum 14 -7 19
          11 RB Leipzig 14 +7 18
          12 Borussia Monchengladbach 13 0 18
          13 Eintracht Frankfurt 14 -2 18
          14 Hertha Berlin 13 -14 14
          15 VfB Stuttgart 13 -5 13
          16 FC Augsburg 14 -11 13
          17 Arminia Bielefeld 14 -10 10
          18 SpVgg Greuther Furth 14 -34 1