          2021-22 German Bundesliga
          Bayern Munich Bayern Munich MUN
          4
          FT
          0
          VfL Wolfsburg VfL Wolfsburg WOB
          • Thomas Müller (7')
          • Dayot Upamecano (57')
          • Leroy Sané (59')
          • Robert Lewandowski (87')

          Robert Lewandowski breaks Gerd Muller goal record as Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg

          Robert Lewandowski nets record goal in Bayern's shutout win (2:04)

          Robert Lewandowski's 43rd Bundesliga goal of 2021 breaks Gerd Muller's record for goals in a calendar year in the German top flight as Bayern Munich beats Wolfsburg 4-0. (2:04)

          4:31 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Robert Lewandowski broke the record for most league goals in a calendar year as the champions Bayern Munich crushed VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 on Friday to go into the winter break with a nine-point lead at the top of the standings.

          Lewandowski capped off the rout with three minutes from the end, volleying in his 43rd for 2021 to better Gerd Muller's 42-goal run from 1972.

          Thomas Muller -- no relation to Gerd -- celebrated his 400th Bundesliga appearance with a goal and an assist in the win.

          "I am very satisfied with the way we played," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann. "It was a bit tougher in the first half when Wolfsburg were a bit more disciplined. We started well but then lost some possession.

          "But we defended well and our second half was impressive with the way we were pressing extremely high. The result was deserved," he added.

          Muller opened their account, tapping in on the rebound in the seventh minute after keeper Koen Casteels had palmed a Serge Gnabry shot into his path.

          He then set up Dayot Upamecano with a clever chip to head in their second goal in the 57th before Leroy Sane curled a superb shot into the top far corner two minutes later to put the game to bed.

          Lewandowski was desperate to end the year on a high after missing out on the world player of the year award to Lionel Messi but first fired over the bar in the 66th and was then denied at point-blank range by Casteels with a superb piece of goalkeeping.

          But he did not miss from close range in the 87th minute to hand toothless Wolfsburg their fourth consecutive league loss and their seventh straight defeat in all competitions.

          Lewandowski has now scored 19 league goals, two more than the entire Wolfsburg team this season.

          The Wolves drop to 12th place, three points above the relegation playoff spot.

          Bayern, chasing a record-extending 10th straight league crown, are on 43 points, with Borussia Dortmund, in second place on 34, travelling to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

          With 56 league goals at the halfway mark Bayern are also on track to break the record for most league goals in a Bundesliga season (101) set by Bayern in the 1971-72 campaign.

          The Bundesliga will break for three weeks and then resume on Jan. 7.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 17 +40 43
          2 Borussia Dortmund 16 +16 34
          3 Bayer Leverkusen 16 +13 28
          4 TSG Hoffenheim 16 +9 27
          5 SC Freiburg 16 +11 26
          6 Mainz 16 +9 24
          7 Eintracht Frankfurt 16 +2 24
          8 1. FC Union Berlin 16 +1 24
          9 RB Leipzig 16 +10 22
          10 FC Cologne 16 -1 22
          11 VfL Bochum 16 -9 20
          12 VfL Wolfsburg 17 -12 20
          13 Borussia Monchengladbach 16 -10 18
          14 Hertha Berlin 16 -16 18
          15 VfB Stuttgart 16 -8 17
          16 FC Augsburg 16 -9 17
          17 Arminia Bielefeld 16 -10 13
          18 SpVgg Greuther Furth 16 -36 4