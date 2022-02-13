        <
          2021-22 German Bundesliga
          1. FC Union Berlin 1. FC Union Berlin FCU
          0
          FT
          3
          Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund DOR
          • Marco Reus (18', 25')
          • Raphaël Guerreiro (71')

          Reus double inspires Dortmund to win at Union

          play
          Marco Reus' double propels Dortmund past Union Berlin (1:48)

          Marco Reus reaches 150 career goals in Borussia Dortmund's 3-0 win over Union Berlin. (1:48)

          11:32 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Borussia Dortmund closed the gap on leaders Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga to six points after Marco Reus' double inspired the title chasers to a 3-0 win at Union Berlin on Sunday.

          Without top goalscorer Erling Haaland through injury, captain Reus settled any Dortmund nerves in aftermath of the 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen last time out, drilling the visitors in front in the 18th minute.

          Reus then put Dortmund firmly in command in the capital seven minutes later, after rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home the second.

          Having remained in control for the majority of the second half, Raphael Guerreiro poked home a late third to make sure of the win for the visitors.

          Bayern's shock 4-2 defeat by VfL Bochum on Saturday opened the door for second-placed Dortmund, who took full advantage to keep the title race alive on 46 points from 22 matches played, six points off the champions.

          This season's surprise package Union never really got going, with a second successive defeat meaning they drop to sixth in the table.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 22 +45 52
          2 Borussia Dortmund 22 +21 46
          3 Bayer Leverkusen 22 +22 41
          4 RB Leipzig 22 +16 34
          5 TSG Hoffenheim 22 +9 34
          6 SC Freiburg 22 +9 34
          7 1. FC Union Berlin 22 -1 34
          8 FC Cologne 22 -3 32
          9 Mainz 22 +7 31
          10 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 -1 31
          11 VfL Bochum 22 -8 28
          12 VfL Wolfsburg 22 -10 27
          13 Borussia Monchengladbach 22 -10 26
          14 Hertha Berlin 22 -21 23
          15 Arminia Bielefeld 22 -8 22
          16 FC Augsburg 22 -14 22
          17 VfB Stuttgart 22 -16 18
          18 SpVgg Greuther Furth 22 -37 13