          2021-22 German Bundesliga
          Bayern Munich Bayern Munich MUN
          4
          FT
          1
          SpVgg Greuther Furth SpVgg Greuther Furth FUR
          • Robert Lewandowski (46', 82')
          • Sebastian Griesbeck (61' OG)
          • Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (90'+1')
          • Branimir Hrgota (42')

          Robert Lewandowski leads Bayern fightback over minnows Fuerth

          11:49 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich overcame the shock of falling behind to the Bundesliga's bottom club Greuther Fuerth and went on to win 4-1 to stay in charge in the German title race.

          A deflected free-kick from Branimir Hrgota three minutes before half-time gave Fuerth the lead, silencing the Allianz Arena.

          The goal looked like more bad news for Bayern after they were beaten 4-2 at Bochum last week and held 1-1 at Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday -- their longest run without a win for 10 months.

          But they took less than 30 seconds of the second half to hit back, Lewandowski netting from close range after the ball had ricocheted off strike partner Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and into his path.

          The champions went on to dominate the game and took the lead for the first time through an own goal from Sebastian Griesbeck just after the hour mark.

          Lewandowski headed in Bayern's third in the 82nd minute, the Polish striker's 28th goal in the league this season in 23 appearances.

          Choupo-Moting added a final goal in added time, knocking in a cross from Serge Gnabry from close range.

          The victory took leaders Bayern on to 55 points from 23 games, leaving Fuerth propping up the table on 13 points.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 23 +48 55
          2 Borussia Dortmund 22 +21 46
          3 Bayer Leverkusen 23 +21 41
          4 TSG Hoffenheim 23 +10 37
          5 SC Freiburg 23 +10 37
          6 FC Cologne 23 -2 35
          7 RB Leipzig 22 +16 34
          8 Mainz 23 +8 34
          9 1. FC Union Berlin 23 -2 34
          10 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 -2 31
          11 VfL Bochum 23 -8 29
          12 VfL Wolfsburg 23 -11 27
          13 Borussia Monchengladbach 22 -10 26
          14 Arminia Bielefeld 23 -7 25
          15 Hertha Berlin 22 -21 23
          16 FC Augsburg 23 -15 22
          17 VfB Stuttgart 23 -16 19
          18 SpVgg Greuther Furth 23 -40 13