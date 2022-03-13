        <
          2021-22 German Bundesliga
          Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund DOR
          1
          FT
          0
          Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld DSC
          • Marius Wolf (21')

          Dortmund beat Bielefeld to cut gap to Bayern as Haaland returns

          play
          Marius Wolf puts Dortmund ahead (1:02)

          Marius Wolf scores to put Borussia Dortmund 1-0 up against Arminia Bielefeld. (1:02)

          2:43 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Borussia Dortmund edged past Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 on Sunday, with top striker Erling Haaland making a comeback from injury, to cut the gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to seven points, with a game in hand.

          Marius Wolf tapped in a Thorgan Hazard cutback for the winner in the 21st minute, with Donyell Malen twice hitting the woodwork, either side of Wolf's goal, in a largely one-sided game.

          Haaland, a transfer target for almost every major European club this season, made his comeback just past the hour, having been out since January with an adductor injury. U.S. international Giovanni Reyna also came off the bench to make his own return from injury, having missed three weeks with a hamstring issue.

          After last week's draw with Augsburg that followed their Europa League exit, the win was much-needed good news for coach Marco Rose. Dortmund move to 53 points, with Bayern on 60.

          Dortmund can further cut the gap on Wednesday when they meet Mainz 05 in a match postponed from last week because of COVID-19 cases in the Mainz team.

          Bayer Leverkusen are third on 45 following their 1-0 loss to Cologne.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 26 +49 60
          2 Borussia Dortmund 25 +28 53
          3 Bayer Leverkusen 26 +23 45
          4 SC Freiburg 26 +14 44
          5 TSG Hoffenheim 26 +12 44
          6 RB Leipzig 25 +22 41
          7 FC Cologne 26 -2 39
          8 1. FC Union Berlin 26 -1 38
          9 Eintracht Frankfurt 26 +1 37
          10 Mainz 24 +6 34
          11 VfL Bochum 26 -9 32
          12 VfL Wolfsburg 26 -11 31
          13 Borussia Monchengladbach 26 -15 30
          14 FC Augsburg 25 -14 26
          15 Arminia Bielefeld 26 -12 25
          16 VfB Stuttgart 26 -16 23
          17 Hertha Berlin 26 -34 23
          18 SpVgg Greuther Furth 25 -41 14