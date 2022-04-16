        <
          2021-22 German Bundesliga
          Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund DOR
          6
          FT
          1
          VfL Wolfsburg VfL Wolfsburg WOB
          • Tom Rothe (24')
          • Axel Witsel (26')
          • Manuel Akanji (28')
          • Emre Can (34')
          • Erling Haaland (38', 54')
          • Ridle Baku (81')

          Erling Haaland ends goal drought as Dortmund hit Wolfsburg for six

          play
          Haaland scores twice as Dortmund crushes Wolfsburg (2:07)

          Erling Haaland is back amongst the goals as Borussia Dortmund win 6-1 vs. Wolfsburg. (2:07)

          11:31 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland ended his Bundesliga goal drought with a double after teenager Tom Rothe opened the scoring on his league debut as they thumped VfL Wolfsburg 6-1 in a ruthless display at the Signal Iduna Park stadium on Saturday.

          Axel Witsel, Manuel Akanji and Emre Can also scored as Marco Rose's second-placed side closed the gap on Bayern Munich before next weekend's Der Klassiker, although the leaders can restore a nine-point advantage at Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

          Dortmund went ahead in the 24th-minute as 17-year-old Rothe met a corner with a glancing header that crept in, shortly after home goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had produced a brilliant save to deny Wolfsburg's Lukas Nmecha at the other end.

          Witsel doubled Dortmund's advantage two minutes later with a neat left-footed finish inside the box following a quick counter, before Akanji made it 3-0 by guiding a free kick from Marco Reus past Koen Casteels in the 28th.

          Can heaped more misery on Wolfsburg's leaky defence with a fourth from distance after 35 minutes before Haaland ended his five-match goalless run in the league by sweeping home a pass by Reus in the 38th following a fine collective effort.

          Dortmund continued to threaten after the break and Haaland doubled his tally with a blistering effort after 54 minutes following another slick team move before Wolfsburg pulled one back through Ridle Baku nine minutes from the end.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 29 +57 69
          2 Borussia Dortmund 30 +33 63
          3 Bayer Leverkusen 29 +26 52
          4 RB Leipzig 29 +33 51
          5 SC Freiburg 30 +15 51
          6 TSG Hoffenheim 29 +5 44
          7 1. FC Union Berlin 29 -1 44
          8 FC Cologne 29 -2 43
          9 Mainz 30 +7 39
          10 Eintracht Frankfurt 29 0 39
          11 Borussia Monchengladbach 29 -11 37
          12 VfL Bochum 30 -13 36
          13 VfL Wolfsburg 30 -17 34
          14 FC Augsburg 30 -13 32
          15 Hertha Berlin 30 -34 29
          16 VfB Stuttgart 30 -17 28
          17 Arminia Bielefeld 29 -20 26
          18 SpVgg Greuther Furth 29 -48 16