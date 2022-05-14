        <
        >
          2021-22 German Bundesliga
          VfL Wolfsburg VfL Wolfsburg WOB
          2
          FT
          2
          Bayern Munich Bayern Munich MUN
          • Jonas Wind (45')
          • Max Kruse (58')
          • Josip Stanisic (17')
          • Robert Lewandowski (40')

          Sloppy Bayern Munich draw amid Robert Lewandowski transfer shock

          play
          Lewandowski makes it 2-0 Bayern (0:35)

          Robert Lewandowski puts a header into the net to double Bayern Munich's advantage. (0:35)

          11:39 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead to end their season with a 2-2 draw at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday but of more concern was confirmation that top striker Robert Lewandowski said he wanted to leave the club.

          With Lewandowski in the starting line-up after informing the club of his wish to leave and not extend his contract that runs out next year, Bayern were in control from the start.

          - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

          Josip Stanisic headed them in front in the 17th minute, setting a new league record with the club's 48th away goal in a season.

          Lewandowski doubled their lead in what could have been his last game for Bayern in the 40th minute with his 35th league goal of the season as he was crowned top scorer in the Bundesliga for the fifth season in a row.

          Jonas Wind pulled one back for the host on the stroke of halftime and Max Kruse slotted in just before the hour mark to draw them level as Bayern ran out of ideas.

          Bayern had secured their 10th straight league title weeks earlier.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 34 +60 77
          2 Borussia Dortmund 34 +33 69
          3 Bayer Leverkusen 34 +33 64
          4 RB Leipzig 34 +35 58
          5 1. FC Union Berlin 34 +6 57
          6 SC Freiburg 34 +12 55
          7 FC Cologne 34 +3 52
          8 Mainz 34 +5 46
          9 TSG Hoffenheim 34 -2 46
          10 Borussia Monchengladbach 34 -7 45
          11 Eintracht Frankfurt 34 -4 42
          12 VfL Wolfsburg 34 -11 42
          13 VfL Bochum 34 -14 42
          14 FC Augsburg 34 -17 38
          15 VfB Stuttgart 34 -18 33
          16 Hertha Berlin 34 -34 33
          17 Arminia Bielefeld 34 -26 28
          18 SpVgg Greuther Furth 34 -54 18