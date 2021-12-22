Mauro Icardi scored a 91st-minute equaliser in Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Lorient on Wednesday to rescue the visitors and earn a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw.

Thomas Monconduit put Lorient in front after 40 minutes with a lovely long-range effort, following service from Enzo Le Fee.

And it looked like PSG were destined to lose for just the second time in the league this season, when Sergio Ramos was sent off in the 86th minute.

But Icardi, who's become something of the forgotten man in Paris amid the stardom of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, sent his team home with a share of the spoils, heading home an Achraf Hakimi cross.