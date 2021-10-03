Rennes inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Paris Saint-Germain. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain suffered an embarrassing 2-0 loss to Rennes on Sunday, as Lionel Messi's search for a Ligue 1 goal continued.

Fresh from his first goal for the club in midweek as PSG beat Manchester City in the Champions League, Messi and his teammates were brought back down to earth with a bump as Rennes ran out comfortable winners.

Rennes were lively in the first half and deservedly took the lead just before the break through Gaetan Laborde. Flavien Tait then added another soon after the restart to deepen the gloom on Mauricio Pochettino's men. Kylian Mbappe thought he had reduced the arreas in the second half but his goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Messi hit the bar from a free kick in the first half but was otherwise subdued as PSG suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season.

Pochettino's side will remain leaders in France going into the international break, following eight successive wins to open the campaign before Sunday's setback.