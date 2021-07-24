Twenty clubs, five epic derbies and the GOAT. La Liga comes to ESPN+ and ESPN's family of networks Aug. 13. (0:31)

Barcelona won their second preseason match as summer signing Memphis Depay scored on his debut in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Girona at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Three of the four goals came from penalties, with Gerard Pique opening the scoring from the spot in the 21st minute.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Rey Manaj made it 2-0 three minutes later, following up his midweek hat-trick against Gimnastic de Tarragona with a finish from close range.

Girona pulled one back just before halftime when Samu Saiz scored a penalty before Memphis added Barca's third, also from the spot, late on. Memphis arrived in Barcelona earlier this week after signing on a free transfer from Lyon in June.