Dane Scarlett scored for Tottenham against Leyton Orient. Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

A young Tottenham Hotspur side were held to a 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient in Nuno Espirito Santo's first game in charge.

Dane Scarlett put a strong Spurs starting XI ahead in the first-half before a more inexperienced side were introduced for the final 30 minutes of the game.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno included Joe Hart, Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn in the team that begun the game.

"It was a game that we prepared ourselves to compete and play inside a week that was very tough for the players," he said after the match.

"The players have worked very hard. it is a process that is going to take time to get things together. Happy because the commitment was there."

Scarlett latched on to a through ball from Moura to give Spurs the lead on 38 minutes, the 17-year-old striker taking an early opportunity to impress his new manager.

Hart was replaced in goal by Alfie Whiteman at half-time and on 64 minutes, Nuno substituted all outfield players, replacing them with a young line-up.

Orient got back on level terms and earned the draw through Ruel Sotiriou in the 72nd minute following an individual run and finish.