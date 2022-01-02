Luuk de Jong scores a header just before halftime to put Barcelona ahead against Mallorca. (0:58)

Luuk de Jong scored the only goal of the game as a depleted Barcelona won 1-0 at Mallorca on Sunday to move within one point of the top four in LaLiga.

De Jong headed in Oscar Mingueza's cross on the stroke of half-time as Barca took advantage of Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad slip-ups this weekend to climb to fifth in the table.

Mallorca, who had lost just once at San Moix in nine league games prior to Barca's visit, almost levelled late on, but Jaume Costa saw his effort brilliantly saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen. They remain 15th, four points clear of the drop zone.

A COVID-19 outbreak among the Barca squad, coupled with injuries and suspensions, meant they travelled to Mallorca with just 11 first-team players available, including two goalkeepers.

Coach Xavi Hernandez called up eight B team players to make up the numbers, with Barca left particularly short in attack.

Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite were all missing with injuries, while Ousmane Dembele, Abde Ezzalzouli and Philippe Coutinho were among eight players to miss the match after testing positive for coronavirus. New signing Ferran Torres is not yet available.

De Jong, therefore, was the only first-team forward available and, flanked by youngsters Ferran Jutgla and Ilas Akhomach, he starred in an impressive first half from Barca.

Gerard Pique struck a free-kick wide and Ilias brought a save from Manolo Reina as Barca's makeshift side took control of the match early on.

Jutgla then curled just off target before De Jong twice struck the woodwork. The Dutch striker flicked a Jutgla pass onto the post before hammering a brilliant overhead kick off the bar.

De Jong's luck finally changed in the 45th minute. Reina came for Mingueza's cross but got nowhere near it and De Jong headed into an empty net.

Mallorca, who were missing four players through COVID-19 themselves, improved after the break as Barca handed debuts to two youngsters, Alvaro Sanz and Estanis Pedrola.

The home side threw everything forward late on, with Fer Nino heading over before Costa's late chance was beaten away by the arm of Ter Stegen as Barca held on for three points.