Bayern Munich beat fifth-tier side Bremer SV 12-0 to advance to the second round of the German Cup.

The result was Bayern's largest win since a 16-1 victory over DJK Waldberg at the same stage of the competition in Aug. 1997. It is the fifth time that the Bavarians have won a competitive match by 10+ goals.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored four goals and had three assists to lead Bayern in the emphatic win, including three before half-time at the Westerstadion. Choupo-Moting last scored a hat trick in Dec. 6, 2014 against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga as a member of Schalke.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored four times in Bayern's 12-0 win. Joern Pollex/Getty Images

Jamal Musiala scored twice while Malik Tillman, Leroy Sane, Michael Cuisance, Bouna Sarr, and Corentin Tolisso all contributed to Bayern's tally on Wednesday.

The only player for Bremer to find the net was Jan-Luca Warm, who had an own-goal in the first half.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann left Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer in Munich, while Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry all were on the bench. Kingsley Coman and Lukas Hernandez hadn't recovered from their injuries, so Omar Richards made his Bayern debut at left back.

Tillman and U.S. youngster Taylor Booth made their senior side debuts for Bayern, while fellow American Chris Richards made a cameo as a second-half substitute.

The match was supposed to have been played on Aug. 6 but it was postponed due to a number of coronavirus infections among the Bremen-based team's players.