Leon sets up a clash with the Seattle Sounders in the League Cup final with a 2-0 win over Pumas UNAM. (1:06)

Santiago Ormeno and Santiago Colombatto struck as Club Leon sealed their place in the Leagues Cup final with a 2-0 win over 10-man Pumas UNAM on Wednesday.

The Liga MX side will face Seatle Sounders of Major League Soccer in the Las Vegas showpiece on Sept. 22 in what will be the first ever meeting between the sides. Seatle Sounders beat Santos 1-0 in the other semifinal earlier this week thanks to Raul Ruidiaz's stoppage-time winner.

Pumas' task was made all the more difficult just five minutes in when former Real Salt Lake forward Sebastian Saucedo was handed a red card following a VAR review. Referee Walter Lopez initially awarded Saucedo a yellow before the review highlighted a reckless foul, and Club Leon took full advantage.

Club Leon defeated Pumas UNAM to seal their place in the Leagues Cup final. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Colombatto hit the first of the game a little over 10 minutes later after after Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera could only push the ball into the box off his line, allowing Colombatto the chance to head in. Ormeno made the game safe in the 68th minute as Club Leon set up a Liga MX vs. MLS showdown next week.