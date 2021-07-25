Carlo Ancelotti's side slumped to a disappointing defeat at Rangers in their first preseason game. Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid began their preseason campaign with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Scottish champions Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard's side came back from a goal behind to win the game through second-half goals from Fashion Sakala and Cedric Itten.

Carlo Ancelotti's team took the lead after eight minutes through a Rodrygo strike but struggled to find form throughout the 90 minutes without their star players available.

Madrid also finished the game with 10 men after defender Nacho was shown a straight red card in 75th minute, moments before Rangers took the lead.

The Spanish giants were without new signing David Alaba, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Raphael Varane who stayed back in Madrid to train.

Madrid will be hopeful of a better performance when they face AC Milan in their next friendly on Aug. 8.