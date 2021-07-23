Liverpool beat Bundesliga side Mainz 1-0 in a preseason friendly for the two clubs as they squared off in Austria.

An own goal from Mainz's Luca Kilia in the 86th minute handed Jurgen Klopp's side the win, with Liverpool giving game time to 23 different players over the course of the match.

Klopp handed starts to regulars Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah before ringing the changes as time wore on in the match and brining on a host of young players.

Liverpool have three more friendlies -- against Hertha Berlin, Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna -- before beginning Premier League play away to Norwich City on Aug. 14.