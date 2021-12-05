Juan Cuadrado scored directly from a corner as Juventus comfortably beat Genoa 2-0 on Sunday to rise to fifth place, sealing coach Massimiliano Allegri's 250th Serie A victory.

Cuadrado struck a high, inswinging delivery into the far top corner after eight minutes to put the Old Lady in front in unorthodox circumstances, and Paulo Dybala wrapped up the three points with a late strike.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

It was the only the eighth direct corner goal to be scored in Serie A since 2010, but bizarrely the second of the weekend after Hakan Calhanoglu's effort for Inter Milan in a 3-0 win at AS Roma on Saturday.

Juve moved to 27 points, seven behind Atalanta in fourth, as Allegri became the second manager in the three points for a win era to reach 250 league victories after Carlo Ancelotti on 275.

Andriy Shevchenko's wait for his first win as Genoa coach goes on, with the Ukrainian's side still 18th with 10 points.