Juventus continued their march up the Serie A standings with a 1-0 win over AS Roma in Turin on Sunday, as Moise Kean's unorthodox early goal sealed a fourth consecutive league win for the Turin club.

Rodrigo Bentancur's header ricocheted off Kean's head and into the back of the net after 16 minutes in the game's decisive moment.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

But Jose Mourinho's side were furious when Tammy Abraham put the ball in the net but the goal was not allowed to stand because referee Daniele Orsato had already whistled for a penalty. Jordan Veretout took the ensuing spot kick and his effort was saved by Wojciech Szczesny.

Juve are now seventh with 14 points, level with Lazio, and Atalanta above them and one point behind fourth-placed Roma.