Two late goals saw Chelsea come back to beat Bournemouth in their first friendly of the preseason. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea came from a goal down to win their first friendly of preseason, beating AFC Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

United States international Christian Pulisic started for the Blues, but the European champions' attack failed to find the back of the net in a scoreless first half, as manager Thomas Tuchel then made seven changes at the interval.

It was Emiliano Marcondes who broke the deadlock on 66 minutes, converting a header to put the Cherries out front, but the lead wouldn't last. Nineteen-year-old striker Armando Broja -- who signed a new five-year contract with the West London club earlier this month -- leveled the score in the 77th minute by converting a Davide Zappacosta cross, before 22-year-old counterpart Ike Ugbo headed home Ross Barkley's service to earn Chelsea the friendly win.

Twenty-one-year-old midfielder Conor Gallagher -- who's reportedly drawn the interest of Leeds United, who are keen to take the England youth international on loan this season -- was the only player in blue to play the whole 90 minutes. Pulisic's U.S. teammate Matt Miazga also featured, entering at half-time.

Chelsea continue their preseason preparations with a friendly across London at Emirates Stadium, where they will take on Arsenal on Sunday. Bournemouth, meanwhile, will host MK Dons in the opening round of the Carabao Cup on Saturday.