Chelsea have clinched the 2021-22 Women's Super League title after coming from behind to claim a thrilling 4-2 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

Head coach Emma Hayes' side were just a point ahead of second-place Arsenal entering the final game of the season, and Chelsea's title hopes were in doubt as United's Martha Thomas and Ella Toone twice put the visitors ahead.

But Chelsea were not to be denied, levelling through a stunning Sam Kerr volley minutes into the second half. Guro Reiten slotted home shortly to send Chelsea into the lead for the first time.

Kerr struck again on 65 minutes with another eye-catching goal as she controlled a looped header on her chest from 25-yards out before volleying over out-of-position opposing goalkeeper Mary Earps.

The achievement is Chelsea's third consecutive WSL title, and their fourth in the last five years, adding to their domestic treble last season.

Chelsea could win further silverware this season with the Women's FA Cup final on Sunday, where they face Manchester City.

Arsenal, who beat West Ham United 2-0, finished second on 56 points, and Manchester City grabbed the final Champions League spot by beating Reading to finish third.

Birmingham City were the only side relegated from the 12-team division, and they will be replaced next season by Liverpool.

Thomas gave Manchester United the lead with a deft header from Katie Zelem's free kick, and although Erin Cuthbert levelled four minutes later, Chelsea went in 2-1 down at the break after Toone's deflected strike for the visitors.

The Blues bounced back in the second half, with Australian Kerr levelling again in the first minute with a thunderous left-footed volley, and Norwegian winger Reiten put them in front with a deft finish five minutes later.

Kerr put the game beyond reach with a brilliant finish in the 66th minute, chesting the ball down and twisting to volley home after a poor clearance from Earps.

Arsenal had needed Chelsea to drop points to have any chance of snatching the title, and their win over West Ham was in vain.

Manchester City thumped Reading 4-0 to secure the third Champions League spot at the expense of Manchester United, who finished fourth.

Birmingham's 11-year spell as a top-flight club ended in midweek when a 6-0 thrashing by Manchester City condemned them to the drop, and they signed off with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

Tottenham beat Leicester City 1-0 and Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion played out a 1-1 draw to bring the season to a close.

Information from Reuters was included in this report.