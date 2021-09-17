The United States women's national team completely outclassed Paraguay in a 9-0 friendly win in Cleveland on Thursday night, with Carli Lloyd netting five goals in a runaway victory for Vlatko Andonovski's side.

The match marked the start of U.S. legend Lloyd's farewell tour, with the veteran forward playing four matches with the national team after announcing her retirement in August.

Lloyd got the start and immediately handed the U.S. the lead with a glancing header from a corner kick before firing in from close range to stake the Americans to a 2-0 advantage before the five-minute mark.

Paraguay dug in to weather the U.S. pressure and did well for the next 20 minutes until Andi Sullivan tapped home at the back post and Lloyd added two more to get to four on the night and stake the Americans to a 6-0 lead at the break.

Carli Lloyd of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal against Paraguay in a friendly. Getty Images

The U.S. started the second half the way it finished the first -- scoring goals -- with Sullivan netting her second from a set piece with a flicked-on header that beat Paraguay keeper Cristina Recalde at her far post.

Lloyd then added her fifth goal of the night, outjumping the Paraguay defense to power a header from a corner kick past Recalde to put the U.S. eight goals to the good.

Tobin Heath, who joined Arsenal in the Women's Super League this summer, came off the bench to score the ninth of the night for the U.S., settling a long ball over the top of the Paraguay defense and easily slotting home.

The match was the U.S. women's first return to action since winning the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Paraguay and the U.S. will play another friendly on Sept. 21 at TOL Stadium, the new home for Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati.