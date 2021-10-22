Carli Lloyd nearly breaks the deadlock with this solo effort against South Korea. (0:40)

The United States women's national team had its 22-game home winning streak end with a 0-0 tie vs. South Korea in a friendly in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday.

South Korea goalkeeper Yoon Young-Guel made eight saves, four in each half.

Adrianna Franch had one save for the United States, which extended its home unbeaten streak to 61 games (55 wins, six ties).

The match and the game Tuesday vs. South Korea in Saint Paul, Minnesota, will be the final two in the national team career of Carli Lloyd. She will have at least two more matches for NY/NJ Gotham FC in the NWSL before retiring from all competition.

She entered in the 63rd minute and has played the second-most matches in the world with 315 and has scored 134 international goals, third in USWNT history and fourth all-time in the world.

Lloyd trails Canada's Christine Sinclair (187 in 303 games) and Americans Abby Wambach (184/256) and Mia Hamm (158/275).

The U.S. was trying to tie the program record of 23 straight home wins that was set from April 1993 to February 1996.

During the most recent streak, the U.S. outscored opponents 91-3.

The U.S. couldn't solve the South Korea defense in the first half despite numerous tries at Young-Guel and a shot by Lindsey Horan in the 13th minute that hit the post.

Horan had a header saved in the 19th minute, and soon after, Alex Morgan was denied from the right side of the box.

Megan Rapinoe, in her first game for the U.S. since the bronze-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics in August, directed a shot toward the bottom left corner in the 27th minute that Young-Guel saved.

South Korea's Jang Sel-Gi had a shot from distance in the 35th minute that Franch stopped.

After this two-game set, the USWNT will play two play two games in Australia in November.