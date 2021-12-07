Liverpool players celebrate after scoring a goal against AC Milan in the Champions League. Getty

Liverpool beat AC Milan 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night at the San Siro to send the Serie A side out of European competition for the remainder of the season.

Fikayo Tomori opened the scoring for the home side in the right before the 30-minute mark when he side-footed a shot home after Liverpool keeper Alisson palmed a corner kick right into his path in front of the net to give Milan a huge first goal.

Liverpool struck back soon after when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's shot was saved but spilled into the path of Mohamed Salah, who finished with aplomb to level the score ahead of the break.

Divock Origi put Liverpool ahead shortly after the restart when a poor giveaway from the Milan defence sprang Sadio Mane into the area and his shot was blocked in the direction of the Belgian, who powered a header past Mike Maignan to make it 2-1.

Jurgen Klopp's side remained perfect in UCL group play with six wins from six matches, while Milan finished bottom of the Group B table, with Porto finishing third and headed to the Europa League.