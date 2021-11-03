Karim Benzema scored twice to steer Real Madrid past Shakhtar Donetsk in a 2-1 victory at the Bernabeu in the Champions League.

The striker opened the scoring and then put Madrid back ahead in the second half after Fernando equalised for the visitors.

Benzema's opener was a landmark strike for the LaLiga giants as they became the first club to score 1,000 European goals.

The France international limped off before the end of the game but Carlo Ancelotti's side enjoyed another win in Europe.

Benzema scored after 14 minutes after a Shakhtar defensive mix up saw Vinicius Junior set him up with an easy tap in.

The visitors made it 1-1 just before the break when Fernando finished off a swift move.

Madrid were booed off at half time and withheld pressure early in the second half as Benzema grabbed his second after 61 minutes.

The hosts needed Thibaut Courtois to produce a fine save in stoppage time to come away with the three points.

"It's hard when you play a game every three or four days, the team felt a little bit of fatigue," Benzema told reporters. "But sometimes you just have to win, even if you win ugly,"