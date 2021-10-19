Karim Benzema believes he is "not far" from achieving his dream of winning the men's Ballon d'Or. (1:24)

Vinicius Junior scored twice, including a wondrous solo goal, to lead Real Madrid to a 5-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk and put their Champions League campaign back on track on Tuesday.

This was Carlo Ancelotti's team at its potent best after an embarrassing defeat in the previous European match by newcomer Sheriff. It is also a timely win for Madrid ahead of their El Clasico showdown with Barcelona on Sunday.

Madrid's lead was bolstered in the 37th minute when Shakhtar captain Sergiy Kryvtsov turned a cross by Lucas Vazquez into his own net.

Vinicius lit up the start of the second half by clipping the ball over goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the 51st after Luka Modric slipped a pass through having been teed up by Karim Benzema.

Vinicius was on target again five minutes later, cutting past Dodo and then Kryvtsov in the penalty area before striking into the net.

Vinicius then set up fellow Brazilian Rodrygo to strike into the net in the 64th.

Benzema completed the rout in stoppage time after getting on the end of Marco Asensio's cross.

On his second goal, Vinicius said: "It's a move I always do in training and it comes off, but in games it's harder sometimes. I'm really happy with the goal."

Madrid, the 13-time European champion, moved up to second place in Group D on six points. Sheriff remains in the lead, based on the head-to-head with Madrid, despite losing 3-1 at Inter Milan.

"It was an important game after the defeat at home. We played well, we scored goals, we didn't concede, it's a good result for us," Benzema said. "Let's hope I can keep going like this, help my team on the pitch, I want to win, if I can help with goals it's good for everyone."