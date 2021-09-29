Thomas Tuchel suffered his second successive 1-0 defeat as Juventus claimed victory over Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday.

After Chelsea lost at home to Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Saturday, Federico Chiesa scored the only goal of the game straight after half-time to give Juve the points.

Juve have endured a tough start to the season under new boss Massimiliano Allegri, sitting 10th in Serie A, but they put that behind them in Europe.

Juve were content to allow Chelsea to hold possession throughout the first half, with Thomas Tuchel's men enjoying 72% of the play in Turin. But despite dominating the ball, Chelsea struggled to create chances and open up the home side.

Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring what proved to be the winning goal. Getty

The only shot on target for either side in the opening 45 minutes came from Romelu Lukaku, who hit a left-footed effort tamely at Wojciech Szczesny from Marcos Alonso's corner routine after just seven minutes.

The best opening for the home side came for Chiesa, with the forward expertly turning Antonio Rudiger and bursting into the box before dragging a shot wide of Edouard Mendy's far post.

But it was Juve who scored the first goal of the game -- and it came just 10 seconds after the restart. Federico Bernardeschi fed Chiesa inside the area, and the striker lifted his shot expertly into the roof of the net.

Juve should have made it two when Adrien Rabiot cushioned a ball across the box into the path of Bernardeschi, but he somehow fired over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

Lukaku had a chance to level when fed in by substitute Ross Barkley, but the Belgium international shot over after turning Leonardo Bonucci.

Chelsea almost snatched a 95th-minute equaliser but Kai Havertz headed over the bar.