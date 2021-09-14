Bayern Munich defeated Barcelona 3-0 thanks to a goal from Thomas Muller and a brace from Robert Lewandowski to open up Champions League group-stage action on Tuesday.

The game at Camp Nou pitted the two European giants for the first time since a quarterfinal matchup in 2020, which saw Bayern thrash Barca 8-2 in Lisbon.

The hosts were throughly dominated by the German visitors throughout the evening, with the Catalan side failing to record a single shot on target until the 65th minute of the match.

Muller opened up the scoring in the 34th minute with a right-footed shot off an assist by Leroy Sane.

Lewandowski then doubled the lead in the 56th minute off a rebound in front of Barca's net, then sealed the victory with a close-range effort in the 78th minute.

It is Barcelona's seventh defeat to Bayern in Champions League play, the most losses to any single opponent in the competition.