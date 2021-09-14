        <
        >
          2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Group Stage
          Barcelona Barcelona BAR
          0
          FT
          3
          Bayern Munich Bayern Munich MUN
          • Thomas Müller (34')
          • Robert Lewandowski (56', 85')

          Bayern cruise past Barcelona 3-0 on Lewandowski brace, Muller strike

          4:50 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Bayern Munich defeated Barcelona 3-0 thanks to a goal from Thomas Muller and a brace from Robert Lewandowski to open up Champions League group-stage action on Tuesday.

          The game at Camp Nou pitted the two European giants for the first time since a quarterfinal matchup in 2020, which saw Bayern thrash Barca 8-2 in Lisbon.

          The hosts were throughly dominated by the German visitors throughout the evening, with the Catalan side failing to record a single shot on target until the 65th minute of the match.

          Muller opened up the scoring in the 34th minute with a right-footed shot off an assist by Leroy Sane.

          Lewandowski then doubled the lead in the 56th minute off a rebound in front of Barca's net, then sealed the victory with a close-range effort in the 78th minute.

          It is Barcelona's seventh defeat to Bayern in Champions League play, the most losses to any single opponent in the competition.