Denys Garmash survived a red card after referee Anthony Taylor mistakenly showed the Dynamo Kiev substitute a second yellow card in the 0-0 draw in their Champions League Group E opener against Benfica on Tuesday.

Garmash, who had come off the bench to replace Ilia Shkurin on the hour, was booked in the 82nd minute, and Taylor then produced the red.

Garmash protested his innocence, and insisted it was his first booking. Taylor corrected his error shortly afterward, and Dynamo were able to finish the game with 11 men.

Denys Garmash is shown the yellow card by Anthony Taylor. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Benfica forward Roman Yaremchuk was left frustrated after spurning a number of opportunities against his former side. Ukraine international Yaremchuk had the best chance of the game when the ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the six-yard box, but his shot was saved by the legs of home goalkeeper Denys Boyko.

Mykola Shaparenko struck the crossbar for Dynamo and then had what looked an injury-time winner ruled out for offside as the home team finished the game on the front foot at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium, but without reward.