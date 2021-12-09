Arsenal will have to wait until the final group game to book their place in the next round of the Champions League after losing 4-0 to European champions Barcelona at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Barca have now won all 17 games they have played this season and were far too good for Arsenal in front of 12,232 fans in London.

Aitana Bonmati opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and Barca were three up by the break thanks to further goals from Jenni Hermoso and Fridolina Rolfo.

Hermoso added her second in the second half to complete the rout as Barca showed once again why they are the team to beat in the competition this season.

The win sealed their place in the last eight as group winners, while Arsenal should still join them providing they don't lose to Hoffenheim in their final game and suffer a six-goal swing in the process.

It's been a tough week for Jonas Eidevall's side, who still top the Women's Super League, with this defeat coming after a 3-0 reverse against Chelsea in the FA Cup final last weekend.

However, there is no shame in losing to this all-conquering Barca side, who won the Treble last season.

Eidevall left star striker Vivianne Miedema on the bench here, while USWNT forward Tobin Heath missed out through injury, but it was always going to be tough to compete with Barca's array of stars.

Fresh from winning the Ballon d'Or last week, Alexia Putellas captained Jonatan Giráldez's side, with runner-up Hermoso starting in attack.

It still took a mistake from Jennifer Beattie for Barca to open the scoring. The Scotland international gave the ball away and midfielder Bonmati, who had earlier gone close, made no mistake this time.

Hermoso then added the second after good work from Rolfo and the Sweden international scored the third herself with a fine strike on the stroke of half-time.

Arsenal fought hard to salvage some pride in the second half but were unable to break down Barca, who added a fourth goal in the 75th minute.

Substitute Caroline Graham Hansen, making her first appearance since a heart scare in November, did well to set up Hermoso for her second goal of the evening.