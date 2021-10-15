Tobin Heath is congratulated after scoring her first goal for Arsenal. Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

USWNT star Tobin Heath was on target as Arsenal made light work of their Women's Champions League group-stage match against Hoffenheim, winning 4-0 at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

Heath, 33, joined Arsenal at the start of the Women's Super League season last month and finally got on the scoresheet in her sixth appearance for the club.

Arsenal had lost 4-1 to Barcelona in their opening fixture, so needed to bounce back against their German visitors and took the lead through a Kim Little penalty in the 21st minute.

That Miedema x Heath connection 😍 pic.twitter.com/PW7diBdjp6 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 14, 2021

Heath then made sure Arsenal had breathing space at the break, pouncing from close range to score after Vivianne Miedema's cushioned header in first-half stoppage time.

Miedema scored herself shortly after half-time, before Leah Williamson put the gloss on the win with four minutes to go.

Arsenal travel to Denmark to take on HB Kobe in their next group match on Nov. 10.