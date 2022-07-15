Austria beat Norway 1-0 to advance to the knockout rounds of Euro 2022 as Group A winners, where they will face Group B winners Germany in the quarterfinals.

Nicole Billa scored in the 37th minute to give Austria the eventual game-winning goal, and knocking Norway out of the competition.

Norway needed at least two goals to progress but the Austrian defensive banks did their job with Austrian keeper Manuela Zinsberger only having to face two shots all game.

"I think it was a massive team performance, especially the first half, I think we were the better team, second half, obviously they had more possession and they pushed a little more," Austria captain Viki Schnaderbeck said after the match. "Obviously, they had to but all in all, it was a deserved win but you could see that we were the better team, in terms of spirt and what we put in and invested and think, yeah, it's amazing."