England hammered Norway by a record 8-0 margin in their Group A clash at the Women's European Championship on Monday, making Sarina Wiegman's side the first to book a place in the quarterfinals and the first to score eight goals at a Euro finals.

England, who on Wednesday left a Women's Euros record crowd at Old Trafford wanting more after their 1-0 win against Austria in the tournament opener, dominated the match against Norway, their toughest group opponents on paper.

The Lionesses went 1-0 up through Georgia Stanway's 12th-minute penalty and netted again three minutes later with Lauren Hemp bundling Beth Mead's cross over the line.

England, who are on their longest-ever unbeaten run of 16 games, added two more goals each from forwards Ellen White and Mead before half-time to make it 6-0 by the 38th minute.

A fine header by Alessia Russo in the 66th and another strike from Mead for her hat trick nine minutes from time wrapped up the win as England became the first side at a Euros -- men's or women's -- to score eight goals in one game.

England top Group A on six points ahead of Austria, who beat Northern Ireland 2-0 on Monday to earn their first three points. Former leaders Norway dropped to third on three points with Northern Ireland still yet to pick up a point after two games.